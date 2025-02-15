It's been nearly four months since my last analysis of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META). Despite a substantial 22% increase in the stock price, I’m maintaining my "hold" rating. While the company has strong growth potential in long-term, the stock's all-time
Meta Platforms: Waiting For A Significant Milestone, Avoid Making The Mistake Of Selling Out
Summary
- Despite a 22% stock price increase, I maintain a "hold" rating for Meta due to its all-time high and long-term growth potential.
- Meta's exceptional business efficiency, strong solvency of Apps, and potential undervaluation of its Reality Labs segment justify a "hold forever" consideration.
- Meta's Q4 2024 performance showcased record-breaking net profit and impressive user growth, solidifying its dominance in social media advertising.
- Holding Meta shares offers exposure to a highly profitable Apps business and the high-risk, potentially high-reward Reality Labs segment.
