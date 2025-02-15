This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Berkshire Hathaway’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Warren Buffett’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 02/14/2025. Please
Tracking Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio - Q4 2024 Update
Summary
- During Q4 2024, Berkshire Hathaway's 13F stock portfolio value increased slightly to ~$267B, with the top five positions comprising ~72% of the portfolio.
- New stakes include Constellation Brands, while notable disposals include Ulta Beauty, SPDR S&P 500 Index, and Vanguard S&P 500 Index.
- Significant stake increases were made in Occidental Petroleum, VeriSign, Sirius XM Holdings, Domino’s Pizza, and Pool Corp.
- Major stake reductions occurred in Bank of America, Liberty Media Corp, Capital One Financial, Citigroup, T-Mobile US, Charter Communications, Louisiana-Pacific, and NU Holdings.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SIRI, AMZN, C either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.