CNA Financial: A Reliable Partner For Minority Shareholders
Summary
- CNA Financial is a solid insurance carrier with steady underwriting performance, mid-single digit turnover growth, and a growing dividend policy, including annual special distributions.
- Despite a 94% drop in Q4 2024 net income due to pension settlement losses, CNA's property and casualty operations remain steady.
- The dividend per share will increase by 4.5% to $0.46 per quarter, with a special dividend of $2 per share, yielding approximately 7.8%.
- CNA remains committed to delivering value for all shareholders.
