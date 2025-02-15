Netflix Is Stronger Than Ever; Here's Why It Still Has Room To Run
Summary
- Netflix has evolved into a cash-generating company, focusing on profitability, efficient spending, and global expansion, with significant stock buybacks indicating undervaluation.
- Operating income and net income have surged, with international subscriber growth, especially in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, driving future revenue potential.
- Risks include high content costs, fierce competition, piracy, unpredictable ad business, and international ARPU challenges, but Netflix's strategic shifts mitigate these concerns.
- Netflix has substantial upside potential, with a target of $1500+ in 12-18 months as market perception catches up.
