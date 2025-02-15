We recommend taking a long position on freee K.K. (OTCPK:FREKF), a leading accounting and human resources cloud software provider for SMEs in Japan. The company has a market cap of JPY 213bn ($1.4bn) and trades an
freee K.K.: Driving Digitization In Japan's Small Business
Summary
- Recommend a long position on freee K.K., a leading cloud software provider for SMEs in Japan, with a 44% upside potential.
- freee benefits from Japan's shift to cloud-based software, offering superior value and ease of use compared to competitors.
- Positive profitability outlook driven by strong revenue growth, low churn, and effective cross-selling of accounting and HR solutions.
- Valued at 7x forward EV/Revenue, freee is positioned for significant growth, supported by favorable structural and regulatory tailwinds.
