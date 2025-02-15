The Federal Reserve has been dealing with the fact that the current monetary situation began with a period in which the Fed pumped lots and lots of money into the banking system, producing a very rapid growth in the money stock, followed
Federal Reserve Watch: Trump Starts To Move
Summary
- The Federal Reserve has been managing monetary policy with quantitative tightening since March 2022, reducing excess reserves to curb future inflation while maintaining economic growth.
- Despite progress, excess reserves remain high, and the Fed has slowed its securities portfolio reduction since mid-September 2024, adjusting the policy rate.
- Inflationary expectations are rising, making further interest rate cuts unlikely, but the need to reduce the Fed's securities portfolio persists.
- The Fed's approach has kept inflation in check and unemployment low, but achieving a stable banking system still requires significant effort.
- But, the President wants more money, lower interest rates, and more real estate action.
