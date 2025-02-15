Hormel: Worth Considering At A 4% Yield (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- I am upgrading Hormel Foods from a sell to a hold after a 35% decline over 27 months, despite ongoing market challenges.
- Hormel's dividend yield has climbed above 4%, supported by sufficient free cash flow, though valuation remains unappealing with modest EPS growth expected.
- Key risks include volatility in turkey and pork markets, geopolitical risks, and ongoing issues with the Planters brand, despite increased advertising investments.
- Technically, HRL is in a long-term downtrend but has near-term support around $28-$29; a bearish breakdown could target $20.
