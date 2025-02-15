Microsoft: Owning The AI Stack Helps To Counter The DeepSeek Threat
Summary
- The emergence of Chinese startup DeepSeek has raised fears of AI distillation, negatively impacting Mag 7 stocks including Microsoft and Amazon.
- The downside may represent an opportunity due to the way the software giant owns and controls the AI stack through its substantial investment in OpenAI.
- Moreover, by integrating AI across its product line, margins can be improved further.
- It is also undervalued relative to a hyperscaler peer, while being much more profitable.
- To start with, it is useful to understand why the software giant has suffered more than other AI-related stocks since DeepSeek achieved its breakthrough.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.