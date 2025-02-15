Baidu: Well Placed To Benefit From DeepSeek Hype
Summary
- Baidu's share price trades below book value despite decent returns on equity and huge cash levels, suggesting long-term returns of at least 7.5% annually.
- Despite weakness in advertising revenues, growth in cloud services shows the business is increasingly diversified.
- The release of DeepSeek R1 may act as a catalyst for further gains as investor sentiment towards China tech improves.
