CEF Weekly Review: Explaining Preferred CEFs Double-Digit Gains

ADS Analytics
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • We review the CEF market valuation and performance through the first week of February and highlight recent market action.
  • CEFs had a strong week, with most sectors in the green, driven by EM Equity and Muni sectors, and year-to-date gains in both NAVs and discounts.
  • We take a look at why preferred CEFs have sharply outperformed their ETF counterparts last year.
  • Eaton Vance and BlackRock made a number of distribution changes.
  • We stick with a barbell approach, combining high-yield floating-rate funds like XFLT and SPMC with higher-quality fixed-rate assets like NMCO and PFO.
Welcome to another installment of our CEF Market Weekly Review, where we discuss closed-end fund ("CEF") market activity from both the bottom-up – highlighting individual fund news and events – as well as the top-down – providing an overview of the broader market.

ADS Analytics
ADS Analytics is a team of analysts with experience in research and trading departments at several industry-leading global investment banks. They focus on generating income ideas from a range of security types including: CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds, BDCs as well as individual preferred stocks and baby bonds.

ADS Analytics runs the investing group Systematic Income which features 3 different portfolios for a range of yield targets as well interactive tools for investors, daily updates and a vibrant community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPMC, XFLT, PFO, NMCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

