What Moved Markets This Week

Wall Street on Friday snapped a two-week losing streak, with the benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) ending just -0.07% below its record closing high.



It was a week dominated by U.S. President Donald Trump's announcements on tariffs. On Monday, he announced 25% levies on all steel and aluminum imports into the U.S. On Thursday, he signed a memorandum that tasked his administration with investigating current trade relations and proposing reciprocal tariffs on a country-specific basis.



Still, the fact that the president did not immediately put into effect the tit-for-tat tariffs and was scant on details helped market sentiment.



A favorable producer inflation report for January on Thursday also helped, as the components in it that feed directly into the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation gauge came in soft. It also helped overcome the shock provided by a hotter-than-expected consumer inflation report on Wednesday.



For the week, the S&P 500 (SP500) gained +1.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) surged +2.6%. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) added +0.5%. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.



