BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), the largest asset manager in the planet, needs no introduction. Last year was a very good year for the firm. With $641 Bln of net new flows bringing assets under management – or AUM – to a record $11.6 trillion.
BlackRock: Assessing A $30 Billion Year
Summary
- BlackRock's AUM hit a record $11.6 trillion in 2024, driven by $641 billion in net new flows and strategic M&A activities.
- The firm is diversifying revenue sources, though base fees still dominate, dropping from 83% in 2014 to 76% last year.
- Acquisitions in private markets, like GIP and HPS, aim to boost higher-fee segments, potentially raising overall fee rates in time.
- Integration risks exist, but BlackRock's successful history with iShares suggests manageable challenges, reinforcing its strategic growth trajectory.
