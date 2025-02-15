5 Revelations From Chair Powell's Semiannual Congressional Testimony

Michael Gray
1.42K Followers
(18min)

Summary

  • Fed Chair Powell's testimony highlighted a strong economy with 2.5% GDP growth in 2024 and easing but still elevated inflation.
  • The Fed has reduced its policy rate by 100 basis points and continues Quantitative Tightening, with no plans to resume Quantitative Easing.
  • The closure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau leaves a regulatory gap, with potential oversight responsibilities possibly shifting back to the Fed.
  • Powell supports stablecoin regulation but firmly opposes a Central Bank Digital Currency, aligning with recent executive orders and proposed legislation.

Fed Chair Powell Delivers Semiannual Monetary Policy Report To Congress

Semiannual Monetary Policy Testimony To Congress

This week Fed Chairman Jerome Powell presented his Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress. He appeared Tuesday in front of the Senate Banking Committee, followed by testimony on Wednesday to the House Financial Services Committee.

This article was written by

Michael Gray
1.42K Followers
Michael Gray has devoted his career to following the capital markets and managing fixed income assets. He founded Gray Capital Management LLC and before that was Head of Taxable Fixed Income at Fidelity Investments. Michael has an MBA in Finance from Wharton and a BA in Economics from Union College.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News