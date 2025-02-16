PFLD: With Spreads Tight, This Preferred Equity ETF Is No Longer Attractive (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • While PFLD has delivered positive returns since the previous "Buy" rating, primarily driven by its dividend yield, the current market conditions warrant a more cautious approach.
  • PFLD markets itself as having a low duration portfolio (1.28 years), making it less sensitive to interest rate changes. However, the analysis argues that this claim is debatable.
  • When compared to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF, PFLD's performance is highly correlated, suggesting that its actual duration is likely longer than advertised.
  • The analysis highlights the currently compressed spreads in the preferred market, particularly for financial institutions. This leaves little room for further price appreciation and increases the risk of losses if spreads widen.

Thesis

We wrote about the AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD) more than a year ago, when we argued the fund was attractive given prevailing market yields and low portfolio duration. The name has delivered since

