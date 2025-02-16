DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has continued on the company’s path to a leading U.S. online gambling giant. The recent Q4 report highlights continued progress through strong user growth, despite the quarter’s financials lagging due to adverse NFL results. For 2025, DraftKings guides very
DraftKings: Q4 Earnings, Bold 2025 Ambition But A Corresponding Valuation (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- DraftKings' Q4 financials were expectedly weak as NFL outcomes negatively affected the industry's hold percentage. Marketing expenses also returned to growth, but DraftKings showed great user growth as a result.
- After Q4, DraftKings guides for a strong 2025. A better hold percentage, new market entries, and iGaming growth continue to carry momentum.
- As a slight concern, FanDuel has gained market share against DraftKings throughout Q4, and DraftKings has lost its number one spot once again to the competitor.
- After the stock has rallied considerably, I estimate DKNG to be roughly fairly valued, with a fair value estimate of $48.7.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.