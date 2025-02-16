Why I'm Still Bullish Despite PayPal's Challenges
Summary
- PayPal remains deeply undervalued, trading at ~15x forward earnings, driven by a 60% YoY surge in free cash flow and a $15B buyback.
- TPV grew 10% YoY to ~$1.7T, while revenue increased 7% YoY to $32B in CY24.
- Unbranded processing (Braintree) grew to 36% of TPV, while Branded Checkout fell to 28%, impacting margins and profitability.
- Venmo TPV rose 10% YoY, with monetized users growing 20%, while SMB lending hit $3B in originations.
- Mid-single-digit TPV growth expected in 2025, with PayPal focusing on profitability, Venmo expansion, and reviving Branded Checkout adoption.
