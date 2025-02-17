Hermes: Excellence Comes At A Price - And Lower Returns (Rating Downgrade)

Millennial Dividends
7.25K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Hermes' resilience and growth, driven by its scarcity strategy and ultra-wealthy clientele, outpace peers like Kering and LVMH.
  • The stock has surged nearly 40%, but its high valuation, with a P/E of 65x, suggests limited forward returns and potential negative ROR.
  • Q4 2024 earnings exceeded expectations with a 17.6% revenue rise, showcasing Hermès' strength amid a turbulent luxury market.
  • Despite strong fundamentals, I downgrade Hermes shares due to stretched valuation and poor ROR outlook.

Hermes shop sign in Basel, Switzerland . It is a French fashion house selling luxury articles

yuelan

Hermès International Société (OTCPK:HESAY) is one of the few truly luxury brands catering to the ultra-wealthy that money can buy on the stock market.

I previously praised Hermes' resilience and growth despite the broader luxury market slowdown, partially thanks to

This article was written by

Millennial Dividends
7.25K Followers
With 30 years until retirement, I’m leveraging my role as a Financial Analyst at a Fortune 500 firm to build a market-beating portfolio that targets both strong capital appreciation and aggressive dividend growth.My focus is on blue-chip companies with wide moats, competitive advantages, industry-leading market share, and profitability, priced at attractive valuations relative to forward growth across US and European markets."Beyond mere yield chasing, dividend investing for me primarily is about free cash flow."

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LVMH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HESAY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HESAY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HESAF
--
HESAY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News