Cisco Q2: Strong AI Infrastructure Order Growth
Summary
- Cisco's strong AI infrastructure order growth and robust product order growth drive accelerated revenue and EPS growth, justifying a 'Buy' rating with a $75 fair value.
- The company reported 9.4% revenue growth and 8% adjusted EPS growth, securing over $350 million in AI infrastructure orders in the last quarter.
- Cisco's aggressive share repurchase activities, totaling $2.8 billion, and a new $15 billion buyback authorization highlight strong shareholder returns.
- Despite tariff impacts, Cisco's FY25 guidance and strategic investments in Networking and Security segments support a 5% organic revenue growth forecast.
