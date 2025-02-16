FY 2024 was not particularly appreciated by the market; in fact, the stock plummeted 9% in the days following publication. As we shall see, revenue growth compared to FY 2023 was modest, but there was an improvement in profitability (Gross Margin 45%, +280 bps vs. FY 2023). The most worrying
Unilever: Growth Disappoints But Business Efficiency Process Continues
Summary
- Unilever's modest revenue growth and improved profitability in FY 2024 were overshadowed by concerns over commodity inflation and subdued H1 2025 expectations.
- The company is focusing on high-demand, high-margin brands, with significant growth in the Beauty & Wellbeing and Personal Care segments.
- Unilever plans to demerge its Ice Cream segment by 2025 and streamline its Foods segment by selling underperforming brands.
- Management is addressing challenges in key markets like Asia Pacific Africa, with strategic adjustments expected to yield improvements by mid-2025.
