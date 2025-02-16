Gold prices continue setting new records. While mainstream media is focusing on short-term factors (such as large quantities of physical gold fleeing LME vaults for America on looming tariff fears), I believe the main drivers of the current gold bull market
Dundee Precious Metals: Far Too Cheap To Ignore
Summary
- Gold prices are surging due to deeper structural shifts, with central banks and Asian buyers driving demand, not just US ETFs.
- Despite rising gold prices, gold miners like Dundee Precious Metals remain undervalued, with strong cash flow and low costs.
- Dundee's production will decline short term but will rebound with the Coka Rakita project, almost doubling production by 2028.
- Dundee's current valuation is disconnected from its cash flow potential, making it a compelling investment with a 10% buyback yield, and a 4x EV / FCF multiple.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DPM:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.