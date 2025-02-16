The regional banking sector was one of the most unexpected trends in the stock market in 2024. After the collapse of SVB, high interest rates, and rising yields, who among you expected such a recovery? Let me know in the comments, I'm genuinely interested in
KBE: Regional Banking Sector, Competitive EPS And Double-Digit Growth Projections
Summary
- KBE ETF primarily invests in regional banks, offering a consistent dividend yield and lower standard deviation compared to peers like KRE.
- Despite a 5-year CAGR of 7.89%, KBE's growth lags behind the financial sector's average CAGR of 12.87% over the same period.
- Using State Street's outlook on KBE, I have estimated a potential average annual performance growth rate of 7.91%.
- The macro outlook leads me to believe that the neutral rate has increased; as a result, the market could price in higher P/E ratios, which would raise my target price.
