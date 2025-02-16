A narrative that I have been hearing for three months was that the new administration would change everything in terms of M&A in the United States. Softer regulatory reviews and quicker closes for deals. So far, so....not good. Two weeks ago, Juniper Networks (
Top Merger Stocks Held By Fund Managers, Mid-Q1 2025
Summary
- The new administration's impact on M&A is uncertain, with Juniper Networks and Hewlett Packard Enterprise facing regulatory challenges, despite expectations of softer reviews.
- Kellanova is the top merger stock this quarter, held by 25 out of 35 funds, with a potential 10% IRR, including dividends.
- HashiCorp, held by 21 funds, is awaiting FTC approval for its merger with IBM, promising a potential 15% IRR if closed in Q1.
- Monitoring top arb hedge funds' positions is valuable, as they have resources and expertise, with 94% of mergers typically closing successfully.
