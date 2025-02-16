Canadian Tire (CTC.A:CA) (OTCPK:CDNAF) is an iconic brand in Canada with offerings across household goods, automotive and sportswear. I have covered the CTC story as the company has navigated through challenging times. You can read my in-depth introduction
Canadian Tire: Tariffs Cloud Outlook
Summary
- Canadian Tire remains a long-term hold due to its strong brand, sound management, and clear strategy, despite short-term economic challenges and tariff uncertainties.
- FY 2024 results showed modest sales growth and a 21% increase in EPS, but missed analyst expectations, leading to a 7.4% share price drop.
- The looming threat of U.S. tariffs and potential higher unemployment rates could significantly impact consumer demand and increase loan write-offs, posing risks to forward earnings.
- CTC is undervalued compared to peers, trading at 14x earnings and under 9x FCF, with a 5% dividend yield, making it attractive for long-term investors, however caution is warranted.
