Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), the company behind beer brands like Modelo and Corona Extra, as well as wine and spirit brands, has performed poorly in the market recently, down 33% in the past year. I was actually getting ready to send this article
Constellation Brands: Tariff Worries Are Overstated, This Stock Is Undervalued
Summary
- Constellation Brands' strong portfolio of alcoholic beverages has driven consistent revenue growth. Further, the company's profitability has remained strong over the past decade, highlighting the strength of the business.
- Following a recent downturn, Constellation Brands stock now trades at a very cheap forward P/E compared to its long-term average, leaving investors with ample upside potential.
- Tariffs are a risk, but they're often used as a negotiation tactic. Thus, I believe they're more likely to be a short-term headwind rather than a long-term one.
- Despite tariffs and macroeconomic risks, the valuation is low enough to shield some of the downside potential.
- Berkshire Hathaway bought Constellation Brands shares in Q4, and you can now buy the stock at a much lower price than what Berkshire paid.
I prefer to look for GARP (growth at a reasonable price) stocks but also look for opportunities everywhere else. I don't have a specified time horizon. I invest in a stock for as long as my thesis holds true, and I get out when the facts change.
In addition, I've developed market-beating algorithms with Python that have helped me find attractive investment opportunities within my own portfolio, and I have been investing since 2016.
On top of that, I've worked at TipRanks as an analysis/news writer and even as an editor for a few years, which not only kept me on top of the market but also helped me understand what people are interested in reading. Further, as an editor, I learned to pay attention to detail and found that there's plenty of misinformation and "fluff" out there that needs to be corrected. Thus, my goal is to provide accurate and useful information to the best of my abilities.
I was previously associated with Investor's Compass.
