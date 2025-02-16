AMD: The AI Contender With A Significant Correction, But It Isn't Cheap Yet

Summary

  • AMD's stock price dropped 35% last year, but its value aligns with the current price; hold the stock for AI growth potential.
  • AMD benefits from Intel's strategic challenges and Nvidia's market creation, positioning itself as a low-cost producer in the Data Center segment.
  • Margins are pressured by AI competition and R&D investments, but AMD's flexible fabless strategy and market share gains over Intel offer long-term potential.
  • ARM technology poses a risk, but AMD's x86 focus and potential ARM adoption provide adaptability in a shifting market landscape.

Overview

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) (TSX:AMD:CA) is one of the most prominent semiconductor companies in the world. It has been the main competitor of Intel (INTC) in the desktop and laptop market; it

Investing in high-growth opportunities across industries, employing a value investing approach that prioritizes robust business models and strategic foresight. Focusing on companies with the potential to profoundly influence the global landscape in the years aheadI primarily employ the discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation methodology, although I remain adaptable to various valuation techniques. Additionally, I leverage business model frameworks derived from institutions like Harvard Business School and other renowned universities for in-depth analysis. This approach ensures a comprehensive understanding of a company's intrinsic value and strategic positioning within its industry landscape, facilitating informed investment decisions with a focus on long-term growth potential and risk mitigation.Educational background: MBA IESE Business School, University of Navarra and chartered financial analyst with CFA Institute

