MSD: Protected Against Trade Tensions, But Very Expensive

Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader
(25min)

Summary

  • The Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund offers high current income and exposure to emerging market debt, boasting a 13.27% yield, better than the bond indices.
  • Despite potential risks from U.S. protectionist policies, the fund's well-diversified portfolio mitigates country-specific risks and has shown strong performance since the 2024 U.S. election.
  • The fund's shares are currently trading at a 2.57% premium to net asset value, making it expensive compared to historical averages and peers.
  • Investors should consider waiting for the fund to trade at a discount before purchasing, despite its low expense ratio and strong management.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Group of children holding up a large globe

Alistair Berg

The Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD) is a closed-end fund that investors can use as a way of getting a high level of current income along with exposure to the debt markets of various

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge
15.51K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MSD Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on MSD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News