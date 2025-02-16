Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Q4 2024 Commentary

Janus Henderson Investors
3.55K Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • The Fund returned -6.46% and the FTSE Nareit Equity REITs Index returned -6.21%.
  • Hotel operator Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and data center landlord Equinix contributed positively on a relative basis, while cold-storage owner/operator Lineage and storage landlord Public Storage detracted.
  • With the Federal Reserve cutting rates and fundamentals remaining healthy across most sub- sectors, we believe we are at an inflection point for U.S. real estate.

High profits with ETF on the international stock exchanges

gopixa

Performance - USD (%)

Cumulative Annualized
Returns 4Q24 YTD 1 Yr 3 Yr 5 Yr 10 Yr Since Inception (06/23/21)
ETF @ NAV -6.46 7.62 7.62 -3.54 1.26
ETF @ Market Price -6.23

This article was written by

Janus Henderson Investors
3.55K Followers
Janus Henderson Investors exists to help clients achieve their long-term financial goals. Formed in 2017 from the merger between Janus Capital Group and Henderson Global Investors, we are committed to adding value through active management. For us, active is more than our investment approach – it is the way we translate ideas into action, how we communicate our views and the partnerships we build in order to create the best outcomes for clients. While our investment managers have the flexibility to follow approaches best suited to their areas of expertise, overall our people come together as a team. This is reflected in our Knowledge. Shared ethos, which informs the dialogue across the business and drives our commitment to empowering clients to make better investment and business decisions.www.janushenderson.com

Recommended For You

About JRE ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on JRE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JRE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News