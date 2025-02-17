CACI International: A Company I Now Own Despite Quality Downgrade Due To DOGE

James Long
1.78K Followers
(26min)

Summary

  • CACI International Inc is a resilient, predictable growth company, ideal for long-term investment at the right price.
  • The defense industry is negatively impacted by DOGE. Concerns center around spending cuts and shifting contracts from the higher-margin cost-plus to the lower-margin fixed-price type.
  • CACI's management is optimistic, raising guidance thrice in FY 2025, emphasizing revenue predictability, and highlighting software's importance in recent earnings calls.
  • Even if actual cuts in defense spending materialises, the impact on the sector and on CACI is likely to be minimal.
  • The fear permeating this sector is likely to be overblown, depressing valuation to an investable level.

Preamble

This is a follow-up article from my previous piece "CACI: A SWAN-Like Company I Would Love To Own At The Right Price", which I concluded with the following:

CACI International Inc is the type of company I

This article was written by

James Long
1.78K Followers
I am a conservative yet opportunistic value investor who has been investing since 2005. I am fact-driven, preferring to let financial data inform me of a company's health, followed by qualitative analysis to fill in the gaps to paint a holistic picture of a company's growth prospects.My work is published on two platforms, Seeking Alpha and FAST Graphs  (https://fastgraphs.com/blog/category/research-articles/).I appreciate everyone who reads my research and especially those who drop me questions and comments and follow me on Seeking Alpha. If you would like to engage in further discussions, you can either message me directly in Seeking Alpha, or on Twitter (https://twitter.com/jamessciteacher).

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CACI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

