Stocks are up significantly since mid-August of 2024. Recall that a growth scare was all the chatter of Wall Street during the middle of Q3 last year. The yen carry trade unwind and
AMZA: Quiet Market Leadership Continues, Stick With It In 2025
Summary
- Stocks have surged since mid-August 2024, with the S&P 500 up over 12%, driven by Financials, Information Technology, and Consumer Discretionary sectors.
- I reiterate a buy rating on the InfraCap MLP ETF due to its compelling valuation and strong 29% total return since August 2024.
- AMZA offers high current income with a 6-7% yield, modest leverage, and a focus on midstream MLPs, despite some liquidity concerns.
- The ETF's chart shows a clear uptrend, supported by strong RSI momentum and buying support on pullbacks, justifying my continued buy rating.
