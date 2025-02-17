JMBS: Mortgages Are Appealing Here

Binary Tree Analytics
4.97K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • JMBS ETF offers exposure to agency mortgage-backed securities, providing income and portfolio insulation during risk-off environments with low correlation to corporate credit and equities.
  • GSE MBS are backed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae, carrying high ratings due to implicit U.S. government guarantees.
  • JMBS has a 7.1-year duration, closely correlated with the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, making it an intermediate duration instrument.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield is a key benchmark for 30-year mortgage rates due to similar duration, risk-free status, and market expectations.
  • The fund comes with a 0.23% expense ratio and a 5.1% 30-day SEC yield.

Screen with rising interest rates.

Torsten Asmus

Thesis

While most investors are very familiar with U.S. Treasuries and the related ETFs which allow them access to the market, less people are comfortable with mortgage backed securities or 'MBS'. GSE MBS-s carry implied government guarantees, thus carry the highest ratings

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics
4.97K Followers
With an investment banking cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics ('BTA') aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades. BTA focuses on CEFs, ETFs and Special Situations, and aims to deliver high annualized returns with a low volatility profile. We have been investing for over 20 years after obtaining a Finance major at a top university.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JMBS ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on JMBS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JMBS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News