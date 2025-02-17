Mar Vista U.S. Quality Select Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- Mar Vista’s U.S. Quality Select strategy returned +0.39% net-of-fees in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Russell 1000® Index and the S&P 500® Index returned +2.74% and +2.41%, respectively.
- The fourth quarter’s top portfolio contributors were Broadcom, Salesforce, and Amazon. The top detractors were American Tower, Mettler-Toledo, and Danaher.
- During the quarter, we built a new position in Equifax. We reduced our investment in American Tower and completely liquidated our investment in Disney.
- The market expects mid-teens growth in S&P 500® earnings for 2025.
