Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has continued to show earnings momentum as the omnichannel clothing retailer’s brands' turnaround and ecommerce strategy have continued to yield results. At the same time, the Hollister brand is now gaining ground after growth
Abercrombie & Fitch: The Market Became Disinterested Too Quickly (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Abercrombie & Fitch has continued to report industry-leading growth and improving margins through a successful omnichannel strategy and brand turnarounds.
- The market got disinterested in ANF as the company guides for the growth to be slowing down. Regardless, ANF's growth FY2025 prospects remain great with strong brand and ecommerce signals.
- As the stock has fallen, I believe that there's now a buying opportunity in ANF. I estimate 50% upside to a fair value of $168.25.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ANF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.