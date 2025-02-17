AMD Q4: MI350 With CDNA 4 Architecture Is Coming In Mid-2025
Summary
- Reiterate a 'Buy' rating on AMD, citing strong data center growth, undervaluation, and a fair value of $180 per share.
- Highlight AMD's 69% data center revenue growth, driven by Instinct GPU and EPYC CPU sales, and strong industry adoption of EPYC platforms.
- Emphasize the faster-than-expected MI350 product ramp-up, expected to drive significant growth in FY25, and AMD's leading position in the AI PC market.
- Project 20% revenue growth for FY25 and FY26, with gradual deceleration, driven by data center and AI market maturation and margin expansion.
