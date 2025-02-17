Airbnb Q4: Accelerating Nights Booked Growth
Summary
- I reiterate a 'Strong Buy' rating on Airbnb with a one-year target price of $202 per share, following a 19% stock price surge since November 2024.
- ABNB's Q4 results showed 12% revenue growth and 15% gross booking value growth, driven by the Co-Host Network and international expansion.
- The company's strong balance sheet enabled significant share repurchases, and it plans to invest $200-250 million in new businesses in FY25.
- Despite competition from Vrbo, Airbnb is well-positioned in the alternative accommodation market due to its strong brand and user experience.
