Capital Southwest: Higher Rates Can Lead To A Higher Premium (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • Capital Southwest focuses on generating attractive returns through a diverse portfolio of debt investments, showing meaningful growth in portfolio fair value last quarter.
  • CSWC's Q4 earnings were solid, but non-accrual rates increased to 2.7% of fair portfolio value, raising concerns about credit quality. In addition, PIK income increased.
  • The current dividend yield is around 10.8% and is fully supported by net investment income.
  • Despite the rise in non-accruals, CSWC's overall performance and dividend yield remain attractive for investors seeking income.
Piggy Bank With Eyes Glass And Blackboard

AndreyPopov

Overview

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) operates as a business development company that aims to generate attractive total returns through a diverse portfolio of debt investments. I previously covered CSWC several quarters ago and issued a hold rating due to

