Wajax Corporation: Signs Of Recovery At A Very Low Valuation

Fernanda Galvez Jalil
555 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Wajax dedicated to the sale and maintenance of industrial equipment for different applications, such as construction, mining, or materials handling.
  • The company benefits from partnerships with recognized brands like Hitachi, Tigercat, and Bell Equipment, but its heavy dependence on these relationships poses a significant risk.
  • While YTD results have been poor, the backlog, inventories, and growth pace could be indicating a beginning in the recovery. At an 8 P/E poses as an appealing investment opportunity.
Earth Digger Driver

GregorBister/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Wajax Corporation (TSX:WJX:CA, OTCPK:WJXFF) is a company that sells industrial equipment and has a repair and maintenance segment that promised to be a source of recurring revenue in times of crisis. This has not been holding true

This article was written by

Fernanda Galvez Jalil
555 Followers
My name is María Fernanda and I'm currently studying an MBA. My inspiration investors are Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch and Terry Smith, so I look for quality companies at a reasonable valuation. I believe that, in the long term, fundamentals are what drive the share price, so I look to predict what a business's earnings per share will do.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in WJX:CA, WJXFF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WJX:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WJX:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WJXFF
--
WJX:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News