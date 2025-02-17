Energy Transfer: Buy Now Before It Signs More Deals With Data Centers
Summary
- Energy Transfer missed expectations on Q4 FY24 EBITDA. But volumes are growing well and are likely to continue doing so as expansion capex spending ramps up at attractive returns.
- I estimate that ET's deal with CloudBurst Data Centers can boost TTM EBITDA by up to 4.24%. And the company is in talks with dozens of similar opportunities.
- ET stock trades at a 16.1% discount to peers, with rising EBITDA expectations and bullish technicals, suggesting continued outperformance against the S&P 500.
- Data center capex spending trends are a monitorable for my thesis. I am tracking the numbers and commentary of many companies that are linked to the data center growth theme.
- I rate ET stock a buy and prefer the common equity over the 9.25% fixed preferred security, as that would enable for greater capture of equity-like upside with a still good 6.5% forward distribution yield.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, ET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.