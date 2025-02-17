Energy Transfer: Buy Now Before It Signs More Deals With Data Centers

Hunting Alpha
5.82K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Energy Transfer missed expectations on Q4 FY24 EBITDA. But volumes are growing well and are likely to continue doing so as expansion capex spending ramps up at attractive returns.
  • I estimate that ET's deal with CloudBurst Data Centers can boost TTM EBITDA by up to 4.24%. And the company is in talks with dozens of similar opportunities.
  • ET stock trades at a 16.1% discount to peers, with rising EBITDA expectations and bullish technicals, suggesting continued outperformance against the S&P 500.
  • Data center capex spending trends are a monitorable for my thesis. I am tracking the numbers and commentary of many companies that are linked to the data center growth theme.
  • I rate ET stock a buy and prefer the common equity over the 9.25% fixed preferred security, as that would enable for greater capture of equity-like upside with a still good 6.5% forward distribution yield.

Woman working on digital tablet in dark server room

Erik Isakson

Performance Assessment

I've been bullish on Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) since late Dec'24. Since my last update, the stock has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) (SPX) (IVV) (VOO) on a total shareholder return basis:

Thesis

Energy Transfer reported

This article was written by

Hunting Alpha
5.82K Followers
Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to multiple years.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill.Associated with Seeking Alpha account VishValue Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, ET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ET Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ET

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ET
--
ET.PR.I
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News