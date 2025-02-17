Happy tax season, everybody. Like a lot of people, I get way too caught up with getting my taxes done as soon as possible, and hopefully not have to think about it again until next year. I thought this might be a good
Intuit Should Do Well With Software Industry Recovery Despite High Multiples
Summary
- Intuit's high multiples are concerning, but the expected 2025 software sector recovery, strategic moves with Amazon, and efforts to attract more money to Credit Karma offer growth potential.
- The TurboTax and Credit Karma synergy shows promise, with $4 billion in tax refunds deposited into Credit Karma last year. They are aiming for more growth.
- INTU's partnership with Amazon integrates QuickBooks into the Amazon sellers' site, tapping into a $300 billion addressable market for small and medium-sized sellers.
- Despite high valuations, Intuit is well-positioned for growth through various investments and sector recovery, making it a cautious buy at current prices.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.