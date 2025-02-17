ADT Inc. (NASDAQ:ADT) is a 150-year-old security services company with a renewed focus. ADT has recently exited an unprofitable business, increased focus on the residential market and decreasing debt. There are signs of inflicting profitability as a result of decreasing D&A, interest expenses
ADT Inc.: An Overlooked Cash Generator Trading At An Attractive Price
Summary
- ADT's renewed focus on the residential market, debt reduction, and exiting unprofitable ventures signal a more streamlined and profitable future.
- Strategic partnerships with Google and State Farm enhance growth, reduce customer acquisition costs, and improve service offerings.
- ADT's valuation is attractive with a forward P/E-multiple of 9.3x, supported by strong earnings growth and potential for higher multiples.
- The company offers a 3.2% dividend yield with room for growth, alongside a significant buyback program to boost per share metrics.
