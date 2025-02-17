The Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSX:VGRO:CA) offers investors a nice mix of U.S., Canadian, and Global equities and bonds by investing in its own ETFs. A total of 7 Vanguard ETFs currently make up this $6.6 billion portfolio that carries
VGRO:CA: The Best Of Vanguard In One Canadian ETF
Summary
- The Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio offers stable, diversified exposure to U.S., Canadian, and global equities and bonds, with a low MER of 0.24% and a track record of outperformance.
- The ETF benefits from negative stock-bond correlation in a risk-off environment, providing stability and growth potential with 80% equity exposure.
- Geographical diversification and sector mix, including tech and financials, enhance resilience against economic fluctuations and potential tariff impacts.
- Despite macroeconomic uncertainties, VGRO:CA's strong fundamentals and balanced portfolio justify a Buy rating, with plans to reassess as the tariff situation evolves.
