Home Depot - Time To Take Profits (Again)

Rob Barnett
2.73K Followers
(19min)

Summary

  • Home Depot is a mature company with limited growth prospects, and its current stock price is overpriced relative to its intrinsic value.
  • The company's operating margins have resumed their pre-pandemic decline, and recent acquisitions raise concerns about management's capital discipline.
  • Despite strong historical performance, insider trading activity suggests insiders believe HD shares have been overpriced for some time.
  • I recommend investors consider selling some HD stock now and waiting for a lower price before buying again.
Orange Home Depot Sign

Romanista

Author’s Preamble

I have an actively managed investment portfolio, and I regularly trade stocks within my investing universe (or watch list) depending upon the stock’s price relative to my estimate of its intrinsic value and its market trading patterns (technical indicators).

This article was written by

Rob Barnett
2.73K Followers
I have degrees in Applied Chemistry, Accounting and an MBA. I also have completed the NYU Stern Certificate in Advanced Valuation with High Honors. I have held senior executive roles in a variety industries including glass, building materials, consumer products & rail transport.I am a full-time investor living in Melbourne, Australia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HD
--
HD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News