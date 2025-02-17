PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has garnered much attention from growth and value investors alike. The e-payments pioneer has faced several material headwinds in the past few years, leading to extremely bad returns. Investors have been keenly focused on the company's changing revenue
PayPal: A Share Cannibal With Accelerating Momentum (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- PayPal's strategic shift under Alex Chriss focuses on profitable growth by enhancing core strengths, increasing user engagement, and accelerating innovation velocity.
- Q4 earnings showed mixed results with revenue and EPS beats, but higher OpEx led to market disappointment; while strategic initiatives aim for long-term outperformance.
- Key initiatives include enhancing checkout experiences, expanding debit and credit offerings, and boosting SMB merchant onboarding to drive user habituation and profitable growth.
- PayPal's aggressive $15 billion share buyback program and renewed focus on core strengths make it a strong buy with expected positive stock returns.
