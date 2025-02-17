Pfizer: Danuglipron Could Tip The Scale In A Few Years, But For Now, Sell
Summary
- I rate Pfizer a sell for the next 18–24 months. I expect continued headwinds from Medicare Part D redesign and patent expirations for Eliquis and Prevnar-13 in 2026.
- Medicare changes will cut $1 billion from 2025 revenue, with PFE now responsible for 20% of catastrophic drug costs.
- Danuglipron could be Pfizer's turnaround catalyst if late stage trials succeed in 2025. I expect its potential launch in late 2026 or early 2027 to boost investor sentiment.
- In the short term, the 6.6% yield, coupled with favorable price action and low valuation ratios, could attract value investors. I believe shorting now lacks an asymmetric risk-reward profile.
