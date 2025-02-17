Provident Financial Services: Reported Earnings Could Almost Double In 2025
Summary
- Provident Financial Services is a U.S. regional bank focused on mortgage lending in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York.
- The bank's Q4 2024 results reflected the final costs of the merger with Lakeland Bancorp.
- Looking ahead to 2025, the bank expects no additional merger costs and a stable net interest margin.
- Coupled with loan growth and operational synergies, this should result in earnings close to $2.00/share, earning PFS a Buy rating.
- PFS boasts low credit costs and a high capital buffer. As such, the main risk in the investment case remains the effect on the net interest margin from Fed policy normalization.
