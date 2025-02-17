Finnair: Strong Earnings Command A Buy Rating

Feb. 17, 2025 2:47 AM ETFinnair Oyj (FNNNF) Stock
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • Finnair's 2024 free cash flow exceeded expectations, supporting a stronger deleveraging path and making the stock undervalued against 2025 earnings and peer group valuation.
  • Despite a challenging operational environment and higher costs on Asian routes, Finnair's strong free cash flow performance in 2024 is a major positive.
  • The 2025 outlook shows stable unit revenues with higher capacity, but potentially no added profits, making the stock more attractive for long-term investment.
  • Upgrading Finnair to a buy rating due to improved financial performance and potential for higher stock prices supported by 2026 earnings.
  • I do much more than just articles at The Aerospace Forum: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Finnair Airbus A350-900 (OH-LWO) passenger plane.

viper-zero/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I covered Finnair (OTCPK:FNNNF) in November 2024 with a hold rating, and while the company that is improving its efficiencies, I did not see a compelling investment case. The stock price of the listing

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform.

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
18.72K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FNNNF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FNNNF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FNNNF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News