In this article, I’ll look at another 10 dividend growth companies that I expect will announce their annual dividend increases in the second half of February. In addition to the companies for which I provided predictions, two other companies announced their annual increases: Gilead Sciences (GILD) completed its first decade of dividend growth with a 2.6% boost to an annualized $3.16, giving the company a forward yield of 3.04%, while Restaurant Brands International (QSR) announced a 6.9% boost for its 14th year of dividend growth, to an annualized $2.48, giving the restaurant company a forward yield of 3.84%.

I recently published an article titled, '$6,000 Monthly Income Possible From A $1M SWAN Retirement Portfolio', where I highlighted 7 different holdings that produced a high level of income and provided a steady level of capital preservation. I wanted to add a twist to this and create a portfolio where the ETF delivered capital appreciation in addition to a growing stream of income. The tradeoff is that this ETF-only portfolio has a much lower average dividend yield, which therefore results in a lower amount of dividend income produced. However, the better dividend growth allows your income to grow rapidly when held over a longer period of time.

I follow a unique investing strategy that focuses on high-yield stocks, and I hold most of my investments in IRAs and my 401(k), which removes the tax implications of frequent trading. Additionally, I adhere to strict value investing principles, where my buy and sell decisions are entirely determined by valuation. I also believe that high-yield stocks are among the easiest to value, which makes it easier to follow disciplined investing principles and avoid emotional decision-making. However, if I did not follow my specific approach, I would lean much more strongly in favor of the Buffett-Munger method of investing. With that viewpoint in mind, here are four investments that I would pick if I could only buy and hold four forever right now.

As I have been in the "higher for longer" camp since 2021, I agree with Powell, especially in light of new inflation data. The most recent numbers show that all-items inflation rose from 2.9% to 3.0%. Core inflation, which excludes food and fuel, rose from 3.1% to 3.3%.

This article analyzes Occidental Petroleum (OXY), highlighting reasons for favoring its 2049 4.4% bonds over the equity due to better risk-adjusted returns. Despite Berkshire Hathaway's significant stake and support, Occidental's equity is hindered by high leverage and weak dividend yields, leading to limited capital returns for shareholders. The bonds, however, present an attractive opportunity with a current yield to maturity (YTM) of 7.007%, outperforming comparable bonds yielding around 6%.

