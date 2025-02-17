Blue Bird: No Floor In Sight - Pending Further Policy Clarity (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • Blue Bird is likely to remain volatile in the near term, despite the double beat FQ1'25 earnings call and the management's reiterated FY2025 guidance.
  • This is attributed to the lack of clarity surrounding the disbursement of federal funding for the Clean School Bus Program, despite a Federal Judge's issuance of a temporary restraining order.
  • This development may also be why BLBD has lowered its FY2025 EV sales guidance, with it underscoring why the stock has been sold off as it has.
  • Despite the robust backlog, growing Free Cash Flow generation, and healthier balance sheet, we are likely to see a disjoint in its performance metrics and stock price performance ahead.
  • Combined with drastically higher short interest volume, we have downgraded BLBD to a Hold, pending further policy clarity and the materialization of a stock price floor.

BLBD's Oversold Status Implies Great Pessimism Surrounding The Clean School Bus Program

We previously covered Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) in December 2024, discussing its robust growth prospects, supported by a growing backlog, higher ASPs, raised FY2025 guidance, and raised long-term profit margin targets.

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

