ACM Research: A Clean Way To Invest In China's WFE Localization
Summary
- ACM Research’s updated FY 2024 outlook and FY 2025 revenue guidance are signs that it is benefitting from the ongoing localization in China’s semiconductor industry.
- I expect ACM Research to exceed its FY 2025 revenue guidance due to Huawei’s new AI chip and ByteDance’s AI CapEx outlook.
- ACM Research presents an opportunity to invest in the growth of China’s semiconductor industry without carrying the risk of owning Chinese stocks.
- I’m upgrading ACM Research to strong buy and raising my price target to $213 per share by 2028, representing 796% upside from its current valuation.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.