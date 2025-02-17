In my first article on Piedmont Office Realty Trust last December, I highlighted the potential P/FFO multiple expansion that could come from strong top line growth as well as future cost savings related to (currently) high interest expenses. I focused on the relative undervaluation

I'm Luuk Wierenga, an economics teacher from the Netherlands with a strong focus on income investing. My investment journey began during COVID-19, and since then, I've specialized in identifying high-yield Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS) that provide stable passive income and a possible mean reversion. As an educator, I apply fundamental economic insights to assess market trends, and I prioritize REITS that align with value and income-focused strategies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.