Animal spirits resurfaced in the equity markets around the November elections with the Russell 1000 Index returning +2.75% during the fourth quarter. Higher-flying growth stocks rallied strongly during the quarter, with the Russell 1000 Growth index returning +7.07%. The Russell 1000 Value Index was
Weitz Large Cap Equity Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- For the calendar year, the Fund’s Institutional Class returned +12.84%, while the Russell 1000 Index returned +24.51%.
- Visa, Alphabet, Salesforce, and Amazon all delivered mid-teens returns or better and were the Fund’s leading quarterly contributors, along with Global Payments.
- Danaher, Thermo Fisher, Equifax, Microchip, and Adobe were the Fund’s leading quarterly detractors. Danaher and Thermo Fisher quickly gave back what had been robust gains through the first three quarters.
- We continued to increase the Fund’s holdings of IDEX, Danaher, Equifax, and CoStar at attractive discounts to our value estimates during the quarter.
Wally is the founder and President of Wallace R. Weitz & Company. Wally, a Chartered Financial Analyst, manages Hickory Fund and Partners III Opportunity Fund and co-manages Value Fund and Partners Value Fund. Wally's investment career began in 1961, at age 12, when he invested the profits from various entrepreneurial ventures. After going through a charting phase in high school, Wally discovered Benjamin Graham's Security Analysis and was converted to value investing. After earning a B.A. in Economics at Carleton College in 1970, Wally spent three years in New York doing security analysis, primarily on the small companies in which G.A. Saxton made over-the-counter markets. In 1973 he joined Chiles, Heider & Co., a regional brokerage firm in Omaha, where he spent ten years as an analyst and portfolio manager. In 1983 he started Wallace R. Weitz & Company, and now heads a group of eight investment professionals that manages approximately $2 billion. Wally's approach to value investing has evolved over the years. It combines Graham's price sensitivity and insistence on a "margin of safety" with a conviction that qualitative factors that allow companies to have some control over their own destinies can be more important than statistical measurements, such as historical book value or reported earnings. Wally has the good fortune to be paid to pursue his favorite hobby, investing, but he also enjoys golf, skiing, tennis, reading, and working with charitable and educational foundations. Wally is on the Board of Trustees for Carleton College and serves on the Executive Committee of Building Bright Futures in Omaha.
